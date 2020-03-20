(CBS Chicago)- The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) released a statement Friday afternoon announcing that in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, the organization will be delaying the start of its season.
The statement, released via the league’s official Twitter account and on the organization’s website read:
“As we continue to follow the guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Women’s Soccer League has extended its training moratorium through and including Sunday, April 5, 2020. As a result, our regular season start, scheduled for April 18, will be delayed. We are considering all possible implications for the preseason and regular season schedules while prioritizing the health and safety of our players, staff and fans. We will continue to provide updates on our website http://www.nwslsoccer.com and through our channels.”
The league signed a TV/digital streaming rights deal with CBS and Twitch just a few weeks ago. The opening match of the season, between the Washington Spirit and OL Reign, was set to air on CBS from Audi Field in Washington D.C.
That match, along with the rest of the league’s schedule will be pushed back as the spread of the coronavirus continues to necessitate social distancing measures.