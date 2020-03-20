CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Duncan.
Duncan is a six-year-old shepherd mix who is looking for a family where she can be the star of the show.
Duncan is a huge fan and belly rubs but prefers to take time to get to know strangers. Duncan will do best in an adults-only home that’s looking for a lovable pup.
To learn important information about COVID-19 as it applies to you and your pet and stay updated on how we're keeping the PAWS Chicago community safe, please read our COVID-19 Toolkit at https://t.co/mgqQQH67hg#PAWSChicago pic.twitter.com/O8QUieAea4
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) March 19, 2020
Duncan and many other adorable dogs and cats will be available at PAWS Chicago Visit PAWS Chicago.org to see hours of operation and to learn more about Duncan.