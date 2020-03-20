Filed Under:Animal Adoption, PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Dog Of The Week, The Great Escape


CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Duncan.

Duncan is a six-year-old shepherd mix who is looking for a family where she can be the star of the show.

Duncan is a huge fan and belly rubs but prefers to take time to get to know strangers. Duncan will do best in an adults-only home that’s looking for a lovable pup.

Duncan and many other adorable dogs and cats will be available at PAWS Chicago Visit PAWS Chicago.org to see hours of operation and to learn more about Duncan.