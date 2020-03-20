CHICAGO (CBS) — The penguins aren’t the only animals on the move at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.
Tyson, a five-year-old porcupine went on a field trip at the aquarium. It’s closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He chomped on a snack while watching the penguins in the Polar Play Zone.
At first, the staff said he was curious about the birds. But later he wanted to interact with his caretakers.
“He’s typically behind-the-scenes but participates in regular training twice a day with Shedd’s animal care team,” according to the aquarium. “With that positive reinforcement training, animal care staff are able to move him to different locations in his habitat or on his perch to go to areas of the aquarium.”
Tyson sits on his perch while nibbling on a hard biscuit, but his regular diet includes lots of fruit and vegetables including papaya, sweet potatoes, grapes, pears, apples, squash, carrots and greens.
“He can be a little timid, particularly in new spaces, so giving him the opportunity to experience this space without the added stimuli of guests at first can be helpful in getting him comfortable exploring new areas.”