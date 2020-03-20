CHICAGO (CBS)– The owner of a suburban heating company apologized Friday after sending a flyer, claiming to help prevent the coronavirus.
Mike Bakker said he never intended the ad from Dutchman Heating and Cooling to be misleading.
“If I played on anybody’s fears and there’s lots of them out there and understandably so, that was not my intent,” he said. “There was no epidemic when I designed this ad, and once I seen this epidemic starting to grow, even before it got to this degree, I was trying to change the design of the ad and get that to print before this was released, but I found out I was just too late.”
The air scrubber system can kill similar viruses. But, Bakker said he’s telling everyone who buys it that it hasn’t been proven to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.