CHICAGO (CBS)– E-learning will begin Friday for more students in the northwest suburbs.
District 15 quickly organized Chromebooks for kids who don’t have access to computers at home and delivered them curbside.
The district is preparing for a long*school closure. Middle school students already have take-home tablets, but the younger kids did not until now.
The principal at Central Road Elementary tells us the pick-up process at her school went smoothly and by 1 p.m. 90 Chromebooks were checked out.
Hopefully we can get the kids back to school. If we have further closures we want them to have further learning opportunities.
The district has also ordered internet hot spots for families without wifi.
It’s the second largest elementary school district in the state, serving Palatine, Rolling Meadows, and Hoffman Estates.