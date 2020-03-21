CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants to close the following day.
On Friday, the governor placed the entire state under a stay-at-home order, which began Saturday afternoon.
And in the days in between, Chicago saw exponential growth of new coronavirus infections – which as of Saturday totaled 753 with a death toll of six.
The video from CBS 2 Photographer Alfredo Roman, seen above and in the tweet below, documents the harrowing past week in Chicago’s fight against COVID-19.