  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 10pm
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland


CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants to close the following day.

On Friday, the governor placed the entire state under a stay-at-home order, which began Saturday afternoon.

And in the days in between, Chicago saw exponential growth of new coronavirus infections – which as of Saturday totaled 753 with a death toll of six.

The video from CBS 2 Photographer Alfredo Roman, seen above and in the tweet below, documents the harrowing past week in Chicago’s fight against COVID-19.

https://twitter.com/tvbrad/status/1241479512950558721