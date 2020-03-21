Filed Under:Archdiocese of Chicago, Blase Cupich, Cardinal Blase Cupich, Coronavirus, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Catholic church bells will be ringing throughout Chicago every three hours as a call for all to unite in prayer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, is asking Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. This started Saturday.

Each of the five prayer times will be dedicated to a specific group particularly affected by the pandemic.

The groups are listed below:

9 a.m. – Prayer for those infected with the virus and all those who are ill

12 p.m. – Prayer for healthcare workers and those attending to the sick

3 p.m. – Prayer for first responders and essential workers

6 p.m. – Prayer for people of every nation and their leaders

9 p.m. – Prayer for those who have died today