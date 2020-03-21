NWSL Announces They Will Delay Season Due Coronavirus PandemicThe National Women's Soccer League announced Friday that in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, their season would be delayed.

Report: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe Naperville High School and Eastern Illinois product is the first person associated with the NFL to test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: MLS Extends Suspension Of Season Until MayMLS announced Thursday that it is extending the suspension of its current season until at least May, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Missing March Madness? NCAA Releases Bracket Of Best NCAA Tournament MomentsThe NCAA Tournament would have started today. To help fans cope, the organization released a bracket of the tournament's best moments.

Rob Gronkowski To Host Two-Night WrestleMania Amid Coronavirus PandemicWrestleMania, to be hosted by Rob Gronkowski, will now happen over two nights, but thanks to coronavirus, in a new venue without spectators.

Coronavirus In Chicago: Cubs Jason Heyward To Donate $200K To Relief EffortsCubs outfield Jason Heyward is giving $200,000 to MASK and the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help local families affected by coronavirus.