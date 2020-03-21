CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds and a few flurries are in the mix for Saturday, but the sun is expected this afternoon. It will be cold for the season, with a high of 36.
There is the possibility of a rain-snow mix on Sunday in the afternoon and evening. No accumulation expected at this time. The high will be 40.
Then, a warming trend will continue through the middle of next week. A few minor, weak systems will keep rain chances in the forecast every other day or so through next weekend, but no significant rainy or snowy systems are expected for now.