



— As Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order for the State of Illinois is set to take effect, the City of Aurora announced an assortment of additional measures geared toward fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin announced on Friday that the city is suspending all parking tickets – including the downtown area and at transportation centers on routes 25 and 59. Parking tickets will not be issued through the end of April.

But vehicles that are not parked safely will still be referred to Aurora police, and previously ticketed vehicles still must comply.

The City of Aurora is also suspending the licenses for all peddlers and solicitors through the end of April. No one may visit Aurora homes to solicit for anything or offer goods or services.

“This is an attempt to reinforce social distancing, but also to limit the opportunities for scammers and those who are taking advantage of an unfortunate situation,” the city said.

Mayor Irvin also issued an executive order allowing establishments with liquor licenses to sell packaged liquors. The restaurants may sell beer or wine with at least $10 in food orders for takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery.

The mayor urged residents to support restaurants during the dine-in closure through the city’s new #CurbsideAurora list at www.aurora-il.org/restaurants.

Mayor Irvin also expressed full support for Gov. Pritzker’s executive order requiring Illinois residents to stay in their homes beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday and continuing through April 7.

The order makes exceptions for such essential activities as going to the grocery store, receiving medical care, or taking pets for walks.

To comply further with that order, Mayor Irvin has closed all Aurora parks and playgrounds through April 7, or as long as the order is in place.