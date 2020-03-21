CHICAGO (CBS) — A fourth person has died of the coronavirus in Indiana, officials confirmed Saturday.
The most recent patient to die was a Delaware County adult over 60 who had been hospitalized, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
So far 126 Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19. All but one are adults.
Forty-seven new cases were announced in the state Saturday.
In total, 833 Indianans have been tested, according to a release from the state.
A list of counties with cases can be found on the state’s website.
Indiana reported its first death from COVID 19, a man from the Indianapolis area, on Monday.