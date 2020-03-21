CHICAGO (CBS) — Forty-seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Saturday in Indiana.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 126. Three people have died of COVID-19 in the state.
In total, 833 Indianans have been tested, according to a release from the state.
The new cases were found in the following counties: Allen, Clark, Delaware, Elkhart, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Scott and Vigo.
A list of counties with cases can be found on the state’s website.
Indiana reported its first death from COVID 19, a man from the Indianapolis area, on Monday.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; and
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.