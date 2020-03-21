CHICAGO (CBS) — Before the stay-at-home order went into effect many people were out preparing to shelter in place. People were not seen at the place you normally expect to on a Saturday, such as a mall or the movies, but plenty of people could be seen filtering in and out of grocery stores.

Some people were also making trips to last minute places that won’t be open during the statewide order, such as barber shops.

“We’re going to have the music playing, and the haircuts going and the clippers going until we physically have to leave,” said Lawrence Funk. “We’re pretty much cutting hair until we cannot cut hair anymore.”

He and other businesses have been feeling the impact of COVID-19 already for days.

“The feeling here is definitely creepy,” he said.

The streets normally lit up and buzzing with foot traffic on a Saturday were instead boarded up and quiet.

But Chicagoans weren’t all hunkered down at home quite yet.

“It’s real out here, man. It’s a lot of people in the stores, extremely crowded,” said one shopper.

Grocery stores like Trader Joe’s in the South Loop were trying to keep the number of people inside down and cleanliness up, but all of them will still be open during the order. So will pharmacies and other essential businesses.

It’s the creature comforts we’ll have to part with for now.

“I’m hoping that we can finish strong for the day and then hopefully we’re not shut down for too much longer,” Funk said.