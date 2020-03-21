



— Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order took effect late Saturday afternoon in the fight against coronavirus.

The order took effect at 5 p.m.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross was in the Gold Coast Saturday afternoon observing how the city was reacting to the governor’s directive. There were fewer people in a neighborhood park, but those who were there were largely exercising – which will continue to be allowed under the governor’s order.

Under the statewide “stay at home” order, people will still be able to go out to get food from the grocery, to get medical supplies from the pharmacy, to visit their doctor or healthcare provider, to fill up their car at the gas station, or to go for a run, hike, or walk with their dog as long as they practice social distancing. Pritzker also said many people will still be able to go to work.

Pritzker said people also can still go out to pick up meals at restaurants. However, he said he’s also ordering non-essential businesses to stop operating, and said anyone who can work from home must do so.

The governor’s order defines essential businesses as those that sell, process, or produce food, groceries, and medicine; charities or non-profits, including food banks and shelters; educational institutions; healthcare and public health organizations; human services operations; essential government functions and infrastructure; media outlets; gas stations, auto supply and repair shops, and other transportation facilities; banks, currency exchanges, and other financial institutions; hardware and supply stores; trades such as plumbers, electricians, HVAC, and other home and building maintenance services; mail and delivery operations; laundry services; business supply stores; public transportation and airports; home care services; residential facilities and hotels; legal services; manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain industries; and funeral services. However, the state’s Pre-K through 12th grade schools remain subject to Pritzker’s separate school closings order.

Not allowed are unnecessary trips; meetings and gatherings such as hanging out at the beach with friends and family; or visiting businesses that offer non-essential services such as clothing stores or hair salons.

City park facilities and public libraries are closed.

Many using common sense and caution have already been following the guidelines over the past several days, so not much will change for them.

“Not the end of the world – we just have to be socially responsible,” said Bobby Rogers of the Gold Coast. “Like you said, at 5 o’clock, kind of have to just really stay in and just do essentials. So we’re out here getting some air so we don’t go stir-crazy; get our exercise in, and we just going to take it one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, the Chicago Public Schools have closed through April 21. They, along with adults, have been reminded to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing.

