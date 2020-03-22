CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Sunday announced two more cases of COVID-19 among sworn officers within the department.
Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that a detective and an officer had been diagnosed. They work in different facilities, and are not related to the first confirmed case within the department, which was announced last week.
“To further ensure the health and safety of our members, we are working very closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the City’s Department of Assets, Information and Services (AIS) to clean affected workstations and have contacted members that may have come in close contact with these officers,” Guglielmi wrote. “We are taking these cases extremely seriously and working as hard as possible to practice appropriate infection control and educate police officers on best practices.”
The CPD now has three cases with others being tested.
This past Thursday, police announced a detective stationed at the Homan Square facility on the city’s West Side had tested positive for coronavirus.
Homan Square stores evidence and recovered property, and is where the department’s SWAT Unit, evidence technicians, and ballistics lab are stationed.
The detective and a family member tested positive for COVID-19.
Police on Sunday did not specify where the two officers who were newly diagnosed work.