CHICAGO (CBS) — Light to moderate snow will overspread the area Sunday afternoon and evening.
Some light accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Snow showers will be tapering off overnight.
The accumulation will be mainly on grassy surfaces and amount to around 1 inch. There may be some isolated spots that pick up 2 inches.
The low for Sunday night is 30.
On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy early and partly cloudy by afternoon. The high is 48.
Look for warmer temperatures for most of the week, with highs near 60 by Wednesday. The Spring pattern will settle in with rain chances just about every other day.