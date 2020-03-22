NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — An employee of North Central College in Naperville has tested positive for coronavirus, the college said Sunday.
The employee is a member of the administrative staff who works at Old Main, the college said. The employee was last at work on the morning of Tuesday, March 10, and went home upon feeling ill, the college said.
Afterward, the employee consulted with a health care provider and the local health department and went on a 14-day self-quarantine, the college said.
The employee was not immediately tested, but did contact other campus community members with whom they had been in close contact, the college said.
“It’s important to reinforce that, per healthcare guidelines, we have a responsibility to maintain the privacy of this individual,” college president Troy D. Hammond wrote. “Thank you in advance for helping us honor our obligation to maintaining our employees’ privacy while fulfilling our commitment to keep the campus community informed.”