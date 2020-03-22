CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters worked to put out flames at a house fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sunday morning. Electrical wires could be heard popping, and bright lights flashed as crews fought the blaze.
A person living near the house said there was an explosion, and right before that happened he smelled a gas leak outside the house near 79th and 30th.
He also said three people live in the home. He saw two of them get pulled out. No conditions were immediately available on those rescued.
This is a developing story.