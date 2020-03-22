CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump directly targeted Gov. JB Pritzker in a tweet Sunday, criticizing his response to the federal government’s actions dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back, criticizing President Trump’s rhetoric and leadership.

In a tweet Trump wrote that Pritzker “shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!”

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

It did not take long for the governor to respond.

Pritzker wrote, “You wasted precious months when you could’ve taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans … Get off Twitter & do your job.”

You wasted precious months when you could've taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where's the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job. https://t.co/WESJITCAwg — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 22, 2020

Lightfoot also got into the debate writing, “dear Lord–please step up and be a leader. While you have been yammering about hoaxes and fake news, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all over America. @GovPritzker and others have filled this country’s leadership gap. Lead or get out of their way.”

.@realDonaldTrump, dear Lord—please step up and be a leader. While you have been yammering about hoaxes and fake news, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all over America. @GovPritzker and others have filled this country’s leadership gap. Lead or get out of their way. https://t.co/36yxpiPS5s — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 22, 2020

This comes after Pritzker and Lightfoot criticized President Trump’s leadership when long lines of people were forced to wait for COVID-19 screening at O’Hare International Airport before being allowed out on March 14.

Lightfoot called the situation “utterly unacceptable” and blasted the federal leadership.

“If you do not listen, and you do not bring us along on the journey first … you’re going to see more disasters like last night that are solely the responsibility of the federal government not listening,” she said at the time.

The screenings were taking place after President Trump announced a 30 day travel ban on European countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. JB Pritzker also called out the president that night in a tweet. He wrote that the long lines and crowds are “unacceptable” and that this needs to be addressed immediately. Pritzker blamed the federal government, writing, “To the frustrated people trying to get home, I have spoken with the mayor and our Senators and we are working together to get the federal government to act to solve this.”