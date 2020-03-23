CHICAGO (CBS) — Two detainees at the Cook County Jail tested positive for coronavirus Monday, the county Sheriff’s office announced.
The detainees were being held in isolation at Cermak Health Services adjacent to the jail, where they have been housed since they first started exhibiting flulike symptoms on Friday.
One of the detainees is a 42-year-old man who has been in custody since late December 2019, when he was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges of aggravated driving under the influence. He was being housed in the Residential Treatment Unit when he became symptomatic, the sheriff’s office said.
The second detainee is an 18-year-old man who has been in custody since mid-February when he was ordered held without bail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was being held in Division VI of the jail at the time he became symptomatic, the sheriff’s office said.
Cermak staff are testing anyone with flulike symptoms and are closely monitoring the detainees in the living units where the men who tested positive were housed.
The sheriff’s office also noted the entire jail complex undergoes regular and comprehensive disinfecting, and all inmates have access to soap and water and know how to spot the virus.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office announced a Cook County correctional officer who works at Cermak Health Services had tested positive for the virus.