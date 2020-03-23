



Photos: Petfinder

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of pets up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of pets available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Scampers, Guinea Pig

Scampers is a lovable male Guinea Pig in the care of Chicago Pet Rescue.

He has been vaccinated.

From Scampers’ current caretaker:

He loves to be held and he eats all sorts of greens.

Daisy, Hamster

Daisy is a female Hamster currently residing at Friends of Petraits.

Notes from Daisy’s caretakers:

Daisy is learning to appreciate attention from her people, lots of different foods and treats, spinning on her wheel and exploring her surroundings.

Peep, lionhead rabbit

Peep is a female lionhead rabbit and rex rabbit mix currently housed at ALIVE Rescue.

Peep is happy to keep company with dogs and cats.

More on Peep:

I love meeting new friends, especially when they come bearing gifts of my favorite treat — cilantro!

Phil-Bert, Hamster

Phil-Bert is an adorable male Hamster in the care of Friends of Petraits.

Wrigley, Hamster

Wrigley is a charming male Hamster currently residing at Friends of Petraits.

Tigger, Flemish giant rabbit

Tigger is a sweet male Flemish giant rabbit mix staying at Red Door Animal Shelter.

Tigger loves cats. He’s already been neutered.

Rye, cinnamon rabbit

Rye is a charming male cinnamon rabbit being kept at Red Door Animal Shelter.

Rye will get along great with cats. Rye has had all his shots.

