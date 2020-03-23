CHICAGO (CBS) — A staff member at the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications has tested positive for coronavirus, the office announced Monday.
The OEMC did not release further information about the staffer or where the person worked.
The office said it will be working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to notify personnel that might have been in close contact with the staffer and provide further guidance.
The OEMC said it is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting its facility three times a day across all shifts – including individual work stations and common areas. The OEMC is headquartered at 1411 W. Madison St. on the city’s Near West Side.
“We are taking this case very seriously and working as hard as possible to practice appropriate infection control and reiterate best practices to reduce their risk,” the office said.