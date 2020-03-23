



Mayor Lori Lightfoot and babysitting service Sittercity are launching a new program to provide childcare options for healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sittercity, a Chicago-based website that matches parents with babysitters, nannies, and specialty care, is waiving its fees for three months for doctors, nurses, firefighters, paramedics, and others deemed essential workers during the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As a company full of working parents and former sitters, we understand the challenges facing first responders with schools and daycares closed,” said Elizabeth Harz, CEO of Sittercity. “By facilitating and managing the connections between families and caregivers, we are happy to do our part in supporting the work of the Chicagoans on the frontlines in the fight against this pandemic.”

The mayor also is asking teachers, daycare providers, tutors, coaches and others who might not be able to work during the governor’s “stay at home” order to volunteer to provide childcare to the children of those who must continue working.

“During this unprecedented challenge to our city, we need everyone stepping up and doing their part,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “I applaud Sittercity for doing just that by providing a gateway to the critical childcare needed by our fellow Chicagoans working on the front-lines to stem the spread of COVID-19 and maintain essential services for our communities. As we have throughout our history, we will get through this crisis together as a united people, and ultimately grow stronger as a result.”

Anyone in need of child care or interested in volunteering can register at sittercity.com/chicagoresponds.