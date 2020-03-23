MILWAUKEE (CBS) — The annual Summerfest in Milwaukee has been pushed back to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival had been scheduled for June 24-28 and June 30-July 5. But organizers noted that the music industry has been “profoundly impacted” by the coronavirus pandemic, and thus, most live events that had been scheduled for early summer have been canceled.
Summerfest will now be held from Sept. 3-5, Sept 10-12, and Sept. 17-19.
— Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 23, 2020
“The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love; we are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades,” Milwaukee World Festival Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Don Smiley wrote in the announcement.
All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates, and more information about rescheduled performances will follow soon, organizers said.
The headliners for this year had included Justin Bieber, Khalid, Blink 182, the Dave Matthews Band, Halsey, and Guns n’ Roses. Organizers did not immediately specify if all of the acts that were originally scheduled would be performing in September.
Meanwhile, Smiley noted that in accordance with guidance from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the Milwaukee World Festival offices are closed.