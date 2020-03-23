CHICAGO (CBS) — Pace Bus said as of Monday, it had seen a 53% drop in bus ridership and a 70% drop in ridership for paratransit services for people with disabilities, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pace said it has cut some service – moving to non-school service on routes that usually have service boosted during the school year, since schools are closed.
Commuter and Shuttle Bug schedules have also been adjusted since Metra has cut back its schedule. Updated passenger notices are available at PaceBus.com.
Pace also said specifically, Routes 410, 411, and 412 will operate on adjusted schedules beginning Tuesday. All three routes run in north suburban Niles and are subsidized by the village to run for free.
Route 754 – which runs from the Clinton station on the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line to Lewis University in Romeoville, has been suspended. So has the Rosemont Circulator.
Pace also noted that it is disinfecting its fleet daily, communicating with riders at at PaceBus.com/health, closing indoor spaces, and coordinating with other agencies.