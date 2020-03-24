CHICAGO (CBS)– The mayor of Blue Island will explain his decision today to shut down the entire police department after an officer tests positive for COVID-19.
That shocking move was made by Blue Island Mayor Domingo Vargas after a second person connected to Blue Island PD was hospitalized and is now awaiting COVID-19 results.
The mayor said he felt until every officer could be tested and cleared, they all posed a threat, so he shut down the station.
But sharp criticism from both local and state leaders came quick with police unable to patrol.
Representative Robert Rita said he caused “a major panic.”
“If you need to get them out the building to sanitize then get them out to do that but you don’t tell the entire department to take off for two weeks,” Alderman Fred Bilotto said.
Despite the criticism, Mayor Vargas said he did call on the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to step in after learning at least four other city workers were also sick.
For a full 24 hours, all 40 full-time officers and 30 part-time men and women could not work from Blue Island’s police department.
The mayor acted within the parameters of a city ordinance, which the Blue Island City Council revoked during an emergency meeting Sunday night.
Meaning the officers are back patrolling. The entire department was sanitized, but the mayor still has concerns.
The mayor is expected to hold a news conference and better explain what worries him about this pandemic later Tuesday.