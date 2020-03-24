CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are beginning to warm up.
Tuesday will be a cloudy, foggy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday evening, but CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said the rain will likely be in Central Illinois and Indiana.
Wednesday is going to be a warmer, sunnier day, and Glaros recommends planning some outdoor activities. High temperatures will be around 57 degrees with sunny skies,
There is a chance for rain on Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40 and upper 50s throughout the week. Glaros will provide RealTime updates on weather conditions.