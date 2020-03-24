CHICAGO (CBS) — Things will start to warm up later this week, but the clouds will hang around keeping the sun at bay.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, light wind off the water is keeping places like Whiting and Chicago’s lakefront in the upper 30s right now and mid to upper 40s inland.
The clouds will linger overnight and then for Wednesday, some sun for the first part of the day until another system brings clouds by the evening with showers at night.
Expect periods of rain with the best chance for rain and possible thunderstorms late Friday night into the day on Saturday.
TONIGHT: Clouds and fog with a low of 34.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 59 and rain in the evening.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with afternoon showers. High 51.
FRIDAY: Rain with a high of 47.
SATURDAY: Thunderstorms. High 62.
SUNDAY: Some rain showers. High 51.