CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium may be closed to the general public, but the resident penguins are using this time to explore more of their home space.
On Tuesday, Bosco, Iris and Calista made their way to the Underwater Beauty special exhibit to see the other aquarium residents.
According to the Shedd “Bosco spent plenty of time taking in the bold patterns of several fish like the anthias and angelfish. Iris on the other hand spent time with the spotted jellies, watching them pulse and sway.”
The aquarium is set to reopen in April.
Where's Wellington?? 🐧 Fun fact: Wellington had a "favorite fish" on his field trip through Amazon Rising! He seemed extra interested in the neon-colored cardinal tetras. pic.twitter.com/Jv4zCCPYzj
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 24, 2020