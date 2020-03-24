CHICAGO (CBS) — Six Chicago police officers are now infected with the novel coronavirus, sources tell CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.
On Sunday, the Chicago Police Department said four members of the force were sick with COVID-19. None of those cases was connected, police officials said.
This past Thursday, police announced a detective stationed at the Homan Square facility on the city’s West Side had tested positive for coronavirus. It was CPD’s first reported case. Homan Square stores evidence and recovered property, and is where the department’s SWAT Unit, evidence technicians, and ballistics lab are stationed.
The coronavirus outbreak has hit other departments as well. Blue Island closed its police station after an officer tested positive, which angered state and local lawmakers. Aurora announced its force was also dealing with a COVID-19 case.