CHICAGO (CBS) –— The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana rose to 12 on Tuesday, while the number of cases in Northwest Indiana rose to 20.
There have been no reported fatalities from COVID-19 in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties. Lake County has reported 17 cases, up from 11 on Monday. Porter County reported its first case, according to Indiana health officials.
Of the 365 people infected with the novel coronavirus, more than half of them are from Indianapolis area and the surrounding counties. Six deaths have been reported in the Indianapolis area, officials said.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
Total positive cases: 365
Total deaths: 12
Total tested: 2,931
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday issued a stay at home order for all Hoosiers, ordering residents to “hunker down’ as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. That order goes into effect at midnight on Wednesday. The order is similar to the one that went into effect Saturday in Illinois.