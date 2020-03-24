CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Transit Authority employees – a bus driver and a train operator – have tested positive for coronavirus.
The CTA said it was notified of the COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. One employee is a bus driver working out of the 77th Bus Garage, 210 W. 79th St., while the other is a rail operator working out of the 95th Street Terminal at 15 W. 95th St.
The CTA said it has been in communication with both employees, and has contacted other employees who may have had direct contact with them.
“CTA has encouraged any CTA employee with concerns about compromised health to contact a healthcare professional or (the Chicago Department of Public Health) for more information,” the CTA said. “Additionally, we have encouraged any employee who feels ill to stay home and contact a health professional.”
The CTA emphasized that it conducts “regular, robust cleaning of railcars, buses, and stations,” with vehicles and stations being cleaned and disinfected daily.
City officials have reviewed the CTA cleaning plan and say procedures are adequate, the CTA said.
The CTA said it also keeps cleaning supplies on hand and emphasizes the need for hand washing and social distancing.
Both CTA facilities will remain open. CTA buses and trains remain in service during the statewide stay-at-home order to combat coronavirus.