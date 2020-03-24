Filed Under:concert, hunter hayes, Social Distancing, The Metropolitan Opera, virtual concerts

CHICAGO (CBS)– Experience the excitement of a concert from the comfort of your own home.

Artists world wide are live streaming their performances. Here are some virtual concerts to check out while social distancing.

Hunter Hayes

Watch Hunter Hayes’ #Rescheduled show on his YouTube channel.

Chance The Rapper

Enjoy full performances by Chicago’s Chance the Rapper on IGTV on Instagram. He will be streaming live performances and videos of live performances for fans to enjoy his music and still practice social distancing.

The Metropolitan Opera Free Stream

The Metropolitan Opera will stream an “all- Wagner week of free opera streams kicks off with Tristan und Isolde, the composer’s intoxicating masterpiece of transcendent love.”

Jamie Cullum

Watch a jazz performance by Jamie Cullum on Wednesday live on Instagram.

STAGEIT Concerts 

Stageit is an online venue where artists perform live. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.stageit.com.

This is a developing story.