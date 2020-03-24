CHICAGO (CBS)– You may be seeing one of your favorite neighborhood restaurants struggling right now. Today is a chance to help.
The Great American Takeout is a national challenge asking anyone who can, to order at least one delivery or takeout meal from a local restaurant Tuesday.
Slim’s on Montrose in Ravenswood is seeing a 40 % decline in sales right now.
The 50’s-style burger and dog joint has had to cut staff, send workers home early and they’re ordering less from suppliers.
They’ve taken a big hit and they’re not sure if they can stay open for the long-run.
“We’re still trying to keep everything positive and doing a lot of social media outreach, trying to let our customers know we’re here, ready to serve,” owner Shiraz Mushtaq said. “We’re offering different types of services as far as curbside pickup, a contactless delivery. Trying to just accommodate the current climate and situation.”
You can spread the word using the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout.