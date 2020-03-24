



A nursing home resident is the first person to die in DuPage County from coronavirus complications, county officials confirmed Tuesday. The woman in her 90s had underlying conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Eleven new cases were also confirmed Tuesday in the county. That brings the total number of cases to 106.

LATEST @IDPH UPDATE- Illinois has 250 new cases of COVID-19, the total now is 1,535. 4 new deaths. A Chicago resident in her 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County resident in her 90s. @cbschicago — Carly Luque (@CarlyLuque13) March 24, 2020

Forty-six cases are connected to the outbreak at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, where the 90-year-old woman died. Of those cases, 33 are residents and 13 are staff members. However, only 39 of those cases are counted in the DuPage County total since cases are identified by county of residence.

“This underscores the need for us all to take necessary precautions to help prevent spread of COVID-19, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community,” said DCHD Executive Director Karen Ayala.

The State of Illinois announced 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three deaths in addition to the DuPage County resident, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities statewide to 16. As of Tuesday, there were a total of 1,535 confirmed cases in 32 Illinois counties.

COVERING THE CORONAVIRUS: -4 additional deaths bringing total to 16. -250 new COVID-19 cases. 1,535 total across 32 counties.@cbschicago — Irika Sargent (@IrikaSargent) March 24, 2020

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike provided a demographic breakdown of the confirmed cases so far. She said 54 percent of Illinois COVID-19 patients are white, 30 percent are black, 11 percent are Hispanic, and 5 percent are Asian.

According to @IDPH, of the 1535 #COVID19 cases in Illinois: – 16% have required hospitalization

– 4% of those were ICU@cbschicago #coronavirus — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) March 24, 2020

A total of 16 percent of patients have required hospitalization, and 4 percent have required treatment in an intensive care unit.

Of those who have died, 92 percent have been older than 60, Ezike said.

Across the state the age of cases now range from under on to 99 years, according to a release from DuPage County.