CHICAGO (CBS) — While most are pulling together in this time, some tenants feel their landlords are pulling apart old norms.

When the lights went off and the sign went up at Galluci Pizzeria in Old Town, normal went out the window for server Angela Lattuca.

“Income is obsolete,” she said.

Work was only the half of it. On the home front, ownership of her Old Town apartment was changing hands, and the new landlord has new ideas for what rent in the trendy neighborhood should look like.

“My apartment is under new ownership. I learned that yesterday, and she is trying to price gouge my apartment $500 more than I’m currently paying,” Lattuca said.

With no work and no income, she turned to what she does have — language from the governor as protection, calling authorities to “cease enforcement of orders of eviction for residential premises for the duration of the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation.”

It’s a protection to tenants and owners and a warning to landlords during the stay-at-home order.

“I’m probably not going to pay anything because I don’t really have anything to pay,” Lattuca said.

Unrelated to Angela, CBS 2 is told of landlords asking tenants to open their doors to prospective new tenants or buyers for walk throughs. Experts say that is out of bounds.

“Gov. Pritzker’s executive order is ordering people to only engage in essential travel. One question is, ‘Is that kind of travel essential?'” said Bob Palmer, policy director with Housing Action Illinois.

What is essential for Angela is getting work back open and a new lease locked down and to end a phase of her life she calls an odd episode.

“I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone,” she said.