Local Athlete Reacts To Olympics Postponement: 'We've Been Training Four Years For This'After winning a silver medal at the World Championships last year, a Glen Ellyn teen was feeling great heading into the June Paralympic trials before moving on to Tokyo.

Work Out At Home Like The Pros: NFL Players, Coaches Offer Home Exercise Tips While Social DistancingWe're all social distancing right now. But that shouldn't stop you from getting a workout in. NFL players and coaches are here to help.

Report: IOC Member Dick Pound Says 2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due To CoronavirusThe veteran International Olympic Committee member told USA Today it is likely this summer's Games will be postponed, possibly until 2021.

NWSL Announces They Will Delay Season Due Coronavirus PandemicThe National Women's Soccer League announced Friday that in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, their season would be delayed.

Report: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe Naperville High School and Eastern Illinois product is the first person associated with the NFL to test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: MLS Extends Suspension Of Season Until MayMLS announced Thursday that it is extending the suspension of its current season until at least May, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.