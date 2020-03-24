CHICAGO (CBS) — A second Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications employee has tested positive for coronavirus, the office confirmed Tuesday.
The OEMC said it is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting its facility three times a day across all shifts – including individual work stations and common areas. The OEMC is headquartered at 1411 W. Madison St. on the city’s Near West Side, but spokeswoman Melissa Stratton said the employee who was diagnosed was not at the headquarters.
A memo also advised anyone with symptoms to stay home, but said brief, casual contact with an infected person is not considered a great risk for transmission.
The office announced its first employee infected with COVID-19 on Monday.