



With so many businesses shut down and countless employees out of work because of the stay at home mandate, lots of workers are still out there doing their jobs.

But what jobs are considered “essential” during the coronavirus lock down in Illinois?

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce’s Executive Order 20-10, healthcare workers are part of the essential list. So are first responders, grocery store employees and those who work in pharmacies.

Also considered essential are electricians, plumbers, janitors and security staff.

But can an employer require a worker to show up, if they have an essential job? It depends.

“The intent of the EO (executive order) is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence,” according to the news release from Pritzker’s agency. “Even essential businesses and operations should promote telecommuting whenever possible.”

The notice also asks employers to “consider alternating work schedules to minimize the number of employees in the office at the same time.”

Employers are also asked to mark spaces and add signage to show the six-foot-distance people should have from one another, in accordance to social distancing recommendations.

Other requests for employers of the essential jobs:

-Having hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers.

-Implementing separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers.

-Posting online whether a facility is open and the best to reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely.

Is an non-essential business required to shut down completely? Here’s what the state said:

“You and your employees are allowed to perform “minimum basic operations” at your work place, so long as employees maintain a distance of six feet from one another to the greatest extent feasible. Minimum Basic Operations include maintaining the value of inventory, payroll, ensuring security and ensuring that employees can work remotely.”