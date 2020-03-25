CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people, including two children, were injured Wednesday morning, when multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at a bus stop in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police said, according to initial reports, four vehicles were involved in a crash on the 2300 block of West 63rd Street shortly after 9 a.m., causing multiple injuries. Initial reports also indicated three people standing at a bus stop were hit by one of the vehicles.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, six people were taken to hospitals. Two children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition. Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and two others were taken to Holy Cross Hospital. Two of the adults were in serious to critical condition, and the other two were in fair to serious condition.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was responding.