CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure moving through has provided plenty of blue skies Wednesday.

But after a beautiful sunny day in Chicago with warm temperatures, we’re headed into a rainy stretch.

Our high temps Wednesday came in near 60, which is 10 degrees warmer than what’s typical for this date.

There’s a good chance for rain showers Wednesday night, especially to the north. There’s a slight chance for rain during the day on Thursday, with plenty of clouds, but the chance increases in the PM hours with the passage of a cold front through the area and winds turning NE off Lake Michigan.

Temperatures on Thursday top out in the upper 40s, but away from the lake in the south suburbs, the upper 50s will be a possibility.

We have a 40% chance of showers Friday and then the next weather system moves in. It brings rain Friday night and springtime thunderstorms for Saturday.

Forecast
Wednesday night: Showers overnight. Low in the middle 40s.
Thursday: Late afternoon showers, temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. South suburbs enjoy the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Showers, mid 40s.
Saturday: Thunderstorms, near 60.