CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials reported two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 14. There are now 24 people infected with the coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, with 19 of those cases in Lake County.
Porter County has three cases, and LaPorte reports two. St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, has 19 COVID-19 patients. There have been no deaths reported in Northwest Indiana.
The total number of cases in Indiana now stands at 477, with nearly half of those located in the Indianapolis area. The state has tested 3,356 people, putting the infection rate at 14.2 percent.
The counties with the highest number of infections, according to the Indiana Department of Health, are:
Marion (Indianapolis); 226
Hamilton – 30
Johnson – 24
Lake – 19
St. Joseph – 19
Hendricks -15
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay at home order went into effect today. All “non essential’ businesses are closed and he ordered Hoosiers to “hunker down” at home, ordering them only to go outside for critical needs.
RELATED: FAQs On Indiana Stay At Home Order.
Essential activities include health and safety reasons, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, certain types of essential work, and to take care of others. Running or walking outside is allowed, provided people stay at least six feet apart.
Earlier, Holcomb canceled school until May 1. The state’s primary election has been moved from May until June 2. The state is also delaying state income tax payments from April 15 to July 15. Restaurants were ordered to only allow carryout and delivery. Those that don’t follow the order will lose their licenses. Restaurants and bars can continue to offer carryout and delivery during the order..