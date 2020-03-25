CHICAGO (CBS)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and other experts are in agreement that there are no meaningful signs that pets can get this virus or spread it.
Although you might not be able to keep your dog as physically active while under quarantine, you can still keep your dog mentally exercised.
Dr. Loenser advised owners to consider getting puzzle toys or treat dispensers to use in the house.
If the pet was exposed to an infected person, it is theoretically possible that virus particles on their fur could be picked up by a human as a result of petting, although it is unlikely.
If a pet is suspected to have been exposed to an infected person, bathing the pet should resolve any concerns about them carrying virus on their fur.
Going to the dog park might expose dog owners to other infected humans.
There is currently no evidence to suggest that transmission from dog, or cat, to human has occurred.