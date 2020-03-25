CHICAGO (CBS)– In the fight against COVID-19, hospitals across the U.S. are running out of protective masks.
It’s leaving those on the frontlines vulnerable and their families worried sick.
Debbie Rogo of Portage Park says her wife Robin Didier goes to work every day without the protective gear she needs. Rogo’s tired of it, so she put out a plea on Facebook.
“My wife has been an RN her entire adult life,” she said. “She’s currently at University of Chicago Medicine. They are out of masks. Look in your garage, look in your junk drawers, if you have these masks please reach out to me!”
CBS 2 talked to Rogo after she made the post. She said this is the first time in 22 years that she’s seen her wife scared to go to work.
The University of Chicago Medicine said like all hospitals, they’re working on ensuring an adequate supply of personal protective gear.
They’re even accepting homemade mask donations at this time.