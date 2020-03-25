CHICAGO (CBS)– The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people struggling to put food on the table. But, you can lend a hand.
Starting Thursday, CBS 2 will help kick off the “Illinois Broadcasters United Against Hunger.” TV and radio station across the state will come together to benefit feeding Illinois food banks.
CBS 2 is working with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the Northern Illinois Food Bank. There are two organizations that are already seeing an increased need for food.
Watch CBS 2 News Thursday to find out how you can get involved without leaving your house.