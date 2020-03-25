CHICAGO (CBS)– After a long hiatus, Jussie Smollett has reappeared on social media.
In an Instagram video posted Wednesday morning, the former “Empire” actor claims he is on day 421 of quarantine.
“Quarantine day 421… Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness… not Rona,” Smollett posted along with a video of himself singing Stevie Wonder’s “A Place in the Sun.”
Within the first hour, his post got over 130,000 views. His last Instagram post was uploaded on June 26, 2019.
Smollett pleaded not guilty last month to a fresh round of charges accusing Smollett of staging a homophobic and racist attack last year.
Smollett’s attorneys had sought to delay the arraignment, after filing a motion with the Illinois Supreme Court, seeking a stay as it considers their request to vacate a Cook County court order appointing a special prosecutor in the case. The Illinois Supreme Court rejected that motion earlier this month.
The defense team also has filed a separate motion to dismiss the case against Smollett on double jeopardy grounds.