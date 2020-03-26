CHICAGO (CBS)– Now more than ever, it’s crucial to go out and donate blood.
Blood centers across the country are experiencing a severe shortage.
The Chicago Wolves, in partnership with Vitalant, held a “by appointment only” blood drive at the Alstate Arena Wednesday.
Organizers stress the importance of coming together and supporting our community right now because countless blood drives have been canceled.
The Red Cross says there’s no evidence that coronavirus is spread through blood, so that’s not a concern.
What is a concern is people who need blood during this shortage.
If you want to do something right now to help, you can head over to vitalant.com to schedule an appointment at any of their 17 donation centers.
You can also donate blood through your local Red Cross.