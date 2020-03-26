CHICAGO (CBS)– Outdoor activities may have to wait until the weekend.
Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday. Rain showers are expected to move in by the afternoon around 1 p.m.
Friday will be a similar day with cloudy, rainy conditions by the afternoon.
Temperatures will climb to the 60s, but there is a chance for thunderstorms. Sunday will rainy as well. Conditions are expected to clear by Monday with a sunny start to the week.