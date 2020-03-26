CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers will continue for a few more hours Thursday afternoon, but should taper off for a break overnight.
The low Thursday night is 37.
More showers arrive Friday afternoon, and scattered showers will be seen mainly in the evening and overnight Friday. The high for Friday is 53.
More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible early Saturday and again Saturday afternoon.
There is a very marginal threat some of the storms could be on the stronger side, but the higher chance remains in central Illinois.
Showers continue into Sunday before a much drier pattern arrives next week.