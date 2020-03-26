CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has delayed the federal REAL ID deadline for a year until Oct. 21, 2021.
The deadline had been Oct. 21, 2020. President Donald Trump indicated Monday that the deadline would be delayed.
Earlier this month, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and other state and business leaders from around the country called upon the DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline.
With the deadline moved, current Illinois driver’s licenses will still be accepted at airports, military bases, and secure federal facilities until Oct. 21, 2021.
Driver Services facilities in Illinois are now closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once they reopen, White has advised people who want a REAL ID wait until their current driver’s license or state ID is about to expire before doing so.
Anyone whose license does not expire until after Oct. 21, 2021, can still bring a valid U.S. passport or other TSA-acceptable documents to fly domestically until they must renew their license.
“The decision to extend the REAL ID deadline to Oct. 1, 2021 – a year past the old deadline – is the proper and necessary action during this time of uncertainty and crisis,” White said in a news release. “I urge Illinoisans with valid driver’s licenses and ID cards not to rush to our facilities to obtain a REAL ID once they reopen.”