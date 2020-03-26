CHICAGO (CBS) — If being stuck inside has you missing your weekly game night, a recently opened cafe in Bucktown has you covered.
The Chicago Board Game Cafe is now delivering family style dinner, board games, and even drinks to customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak in Chicago.
“In the whole history of human kind, no matter what craziness happens and what history brings, people always laugh and they always play games,” said Chicago Board Game Cafe co-founder Max Temkin. “Just because the times are scary and people are stuck at home doesn’t mean that people don’t want to play games and connect with each other and have those kinds of experiences.”
Temkin, who is also a co-founder of the popular game Cards Against Humanity, understands the importance taking one’s mind off of the uncertainty many people are feeling.
“We thought that it would be a good service to figure out how to get games to people and get things to them that would just bring a little bit of that feeling of normalcy and comfort back to their lives,” said Temkin.
Available board games range from classics like Scrabble to more obscure games like Temkin’s recommendation Nine Tiles Panic.
Additionally, for anyone worried about trying a game they’ve never played before, every order comes with a video chat with a board game professional to explain the rules and help set up the game.
To make delivery reservations, simply go to chicagogamecafe.com or if you just want to order a game, their “a la carte” menu is available at garneaustradingpost.com.
For more information, check out Chicago Board Game Cafe’s Facebook site, its Twitter site and its Instagram page.