CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois broadcasters, both in TV and radio, are coming together Thursday to try and ease the incredible challenges many people are now facing just to put food on the table.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many are losing jobs and unable to pay bills.
The Greater Chicago Food Depository is one place that’s still buzzing with activity. It’s a hub that helps supply a network of more than 700 food pantries and shelters in Chicago.
With eight-times the typical number of people filing for unemployment last week, organizers know it’s going to stress the system.
Another key concern is keeping donations coming because runs on grocery stores have begun to disrupt food bank’s supply chains.
The same concerns grow at the Northern Illinois Food Bank that typically helps half a million people each year. They are already seeing more immediate needs. Northern Illinois food bank helps to stock Neighborhood Food pantries, including one in West Chicago.
A director of the food bank said in tough times, these services are needed even more.
The need is real and it’s urgent. Please join Illinois Broadcasters United Against Hunger and make a donation now at feedingillinois.org/unite or text FEED IL to 91999.
CBS 2 will be updating you on the progress of our virtual food drive throughout the day so give and stay tuned